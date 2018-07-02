Starting later this month, DirecTV customers will have to pay a bit more for the streaming television service. The company plans to raise the cost of its service by $5 on all of its packages, bringing its cheapest offering tip to $40/month and most expensive up to $75/mo.

The price change officially happens July 26th and will impact existing customers on their next billing cycle after that date, The Verge reports.

The price increase comes on the heels of AT&T completing its acquisition of Time Warner for $85 billion. It also follows a similar price increase form rival streaming service Sling. Sling’s Orange package continues to be the cheapest streaming service offering at $25, but only contains limited stations. It charges $40/mo for its package similar to DirecTV’s entry-level offering.

Last week AT&T also launched its own streaming service, WatchTV, which offers access to 31 channels for $15 a month.