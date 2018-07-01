Broadsheet template

• It’s time for 50/50. Of the states that have had primaries so far, at least eight more have a shot at electing a legislature that is at least 50% female in November. (So far, not a single U.S. state legislature has ever included more women than men.) These NYT graphics break down the stats state-by-state, laying out how much progress women have made—and how much is still to be achieved.

New York Times

• Keep an eye on Collins. Republican Senator Susan Collins (ME) is back in the spotlight—this time over questions about whether she will support President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. Yesterday, she told ABC’s The Week, “A candidate for this important position who would overturn Roe v. Wade would not be acceptable to me, because that would indicate an activist agenda that I don’t want to see a judge have.” She added that the landmark case legalizing abortion is settled law, and justices must respect legal precedent. On Friday, the president said he’d narrowed his search to about five finalists—including two women—and will announce his pick on July 9.

Fortune

• Getting murkier for Merkel. Angela Merkel’s position as German chancellor became more precarious on Sunday after her interior minister, Horst Seehofer, rejected a European deal on limiting immigration as insufficient, threatening her government.

WSJ

• Where’s Ivanka? Refinery29 has launched a new regular column: “What Ivanka Trump Did This Week.” The White House has not made the first daughter and adviser to the president’s schedule public, notes Refinery, prompting the publication to explore “what she does all day.”

Refinery29

MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Dame Inga Beal is stepping down as chief executive of Lloyd’s of London.