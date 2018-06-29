Where to Buy the Nintendo NES Classic Edition

After a hiatus, Nintendo has brought back the NES Classic Edition. And although Nintendo is promising more supply this time around, there’s still a good chance it’ll be hard to come by.

Nintendo released the NES Classic Edition in 2016. The device is a miniature version of the Nintendo Entertainment System that captivated gamers in the 1980s and includes a slew of that hardware’s most popular games. The NES Classic Edition connects to a television via HDMI and lets you play games digitally.

Soon after its launch, the NES Classic Edition was nearly impossible to find on store shelves as nostalgic gamers bought units to relive the days of old. Each time new stock was made available, it quickly sold out.

When Nintendo released the SNES Classic Edition last year, the NES Classic Edition was discontinued. But after widespread support for bringing it back, Nintendo relented. As of Friday, you can now pick up the NES Classic Edition.

Here’s a guide to where you can buy the NES Classic Edition and where it is/isn’t in stock at the time of this writing. We’ll update this space with new stock information as time goes on:

Amazon

Amazon is currently selling the NES Classic Edition for $100 with free shipping. Units are still in stock.

Gamestop

Gamestop is selling a variety of NES Classic Edition options. The retailer is offering it for $60 or you can get a bundle that includes a controller and case. The $60 option isn’t available online, but you can pick up the bundle for $105.

Best Buy

Best Buy has a $60 Nintendo NES Classic Edition available online right now. However, the initial stock has run out, so if you order now, you’ll get it shipped to you in July.

Walmart

Walmart does not currently have NES Classic Edition in stock.

Target

Target is selling the NES Classic Edition online for $60. But as of this writing, it’s sold out. It might still be available at some stores.

ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek will have NES Classic Edition in stock on Friday. It’s selling the console for $60.