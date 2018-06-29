If you’ve always wanted to own your own single malt whisky distillery, Scotland’s oldest is up for sale.

Edrington, the parent company of popular scotch brands Macallan and Highland Park, has decided to sell off one of its other whisky holdings, Glenturret, which is regarded as the oldest single malt distillery in Scotland. It acquired the brand in 2010.

Glenturret, established in 1775, is expected to attract a good deal of attention from prospective buyers. The brand is particularly popular in Spain, Greece, and Portugal, the U.K. Daily Record reports. It sells whisky ranging in age from eight to 25 years.

Edrington is also selling off another whisky brand, blended scotch Cutty Sark. The sale process for both brands is expected to begin this summer.

No asking price was disclosed for the distillery.