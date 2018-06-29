• After saying, “Me too.” For better or worse, we are getting used to reading #MeToo stories—and to watching what happens to the men involved in the wake of the charges. But this New York Times piece considers a piece of the puzzle that has gotten far less attention: What does the aftermath of the decision to speak out look like for the people making those allegations?

The NYT followed up with 20 of the people—both men and women—who previously shared their experiences with sexual misconduct in the paper’s pages. They work (or worked) in a range of industries, including media, entertainment, manufacturing, technology, and the arts. Their stories of post-accusation life are just as varied. Some describe feeling ostracized or simply ignored. I was particularly struck by the account of former Vice employee Helen Donahue, who said very few of her ex-coworkers, including many she was close with, reached out to her after the Times published her account of being groped by a company executive. Now, she says:

“I choose not to have even moderately close relationships with co-workers now. I go to work, do my job and go home. The last time I made my work my home and my colleagues my family, I lost everything. And I lost myself. That’s not happening again.”

Others recount a more positive experience, saying that people—including strangers—went out of their way to say they support and believe them. One of the more striking tales on that end of the spectrum comes from Toni Sallie, a music journalist and promoter who is one of three women who say they were raped by music mogul Russell Simmons (he denies the charges). Sallie told the Times:

“I’m sitting here with tears in my eyes. I was just contacted by a lady that I know. She told me she was raped 6 months ago. Because of her reading my story, she had the strength to report him to the police. For the rest of my life … Thank you!”

I strongly recommend you take the time to read each of their 20 stories—and that you continue to remember the women (and men) who’ve shared their tales of abuse. As the #MeToo movement looks ahead, let’s not leave the brave souls who started it behind.

