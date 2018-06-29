Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The suspect in the Capital Gazette shooting had a history of abusive behavior toward women, CAA wants to help make the movies more diverse, and the women who said “Me too” share what happened next. Have a restorative weekend.
• After saying, “Me too.” For better or worse, we are getting used to reading #MeToo stories—and to watching what happens to the men involved in the wake of the charges. But this New York Times piece considers a piece of the puzzle that has gotten far less attention: What does the aftermath of the decision to speak out look like for the people making those allegations?
The NYT followed up with 20 of the people—both men and women—who previously shared their experiences with sexual misconduct in the paper’s pages. They work (or worked) in a range of industries, including media, entertainment, manufacturing, technology, and the arts. Their stories of post-accusation life are just as varied. Some describe feeling ostracized or simply ignored. I was particularly struck by the account of former Vice employee Helen Donahue, who said very few of her ex-coworkers, including many she was close with, reached out to her after the Times published her account of being groped by a company executive. Now, she says:
“I choose not to have even moderately close relationships with co-workers now. I go to work, do my job and go home. The last time I made my work my home and my colleagues my family, I lost everything. And I lost myself. That’s not happening again.”
Others recount a more positive experience, saying that people—including strangers—went out of their way to say they support and believe them. One of the more striking tales on that end of the spectrum comes from Toni Sallie, a music journalist and promoter who is one of three women who say they were raped by music mogul Russell Simmons (he denies the charges). Sallie told the Times:
“I’m sitting here with tears in my eyes. I was just contacted by a lady that I know. She told me she was raped 6 months ago. Because of her reading my story, she had the strength to report him to the police. For the rest of my life … Thank you!”
I strongly recommend you take the time to read each of their 20 stories—and that you continue to remember the women (and men) who’ve shared their tales of abuse. As the #MeToo movement looks ahead, let’s not leave the brave souls who started it behind.
New York Times
• A deadly pattern. Jarrod Ramos has been charged with yesterday’s mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, MD, an attack that killed five and injured two others. The targeted shooting may be related to a defamation case against that Ramos lost against the paper in 2015. The case centered around a column that provided an account of Ramos’s guilty plea to criminal harassment of a woman over social media. While it’s too early to know all the details, that certainly fits the pattern we’ve seen again and again with mass shootings—a perpetrator with a history of violence or other abusive treatment of women.
Washington Post
• SCOTUS speculation. CNN gives us a look at the President Trump’s top picks to fill Justice Kennedy’s vacated seat on the Supreme Court. (As we reported yesterday, the change has prompted widespread speculation that Roe v. Wade will land on the chopping block when the Supremes are back in session in the fall). Several women make the shortlist, including Amy Cony Barrett, who is profiled briefly here.
CNN
• Term two? Cathy Engelbert, the first woman to run one of the Big Four accounting firms, was not renominated for a second term as CEO at Deloitte, sparking questions over whether she will continue her tenure after finishing out her four-year term (she was elected in 2015).
Wall Street Journal
• Shine on. Bill Shine, the former Fox News executive ousted over his handling of sexual harassment allegations, is said to be joining the Trump administration. He is suspected to be taking the job of communications director, held previously by Hope Hicks, who left in March.
Salon
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Cathie Black was appointed to the Board of Advisors at VINA, the women-focused tech startup, and Brittany Galla was named director of content strategy. Arnold Worldwide has hired marketing veteran Kiran Smith as its CEO. She was most recently CMO of Brookstone.
• Make or break moment. Angela Merkel has urged European leaders to find a multilateral solution to the migration crisis, saying that migration could be a “make or break” issue for the EU.
Fortune
• Change: Brought to you by young WOC! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s NY Senate primary win may be changing the way we see candidates covered in national media. Outlets from the New York Times to Vox overlooked Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign because, as she pointed out herself, women like her (young women of color) don’t usually run for office and, when they do, tend to be taken less seriously. But, against the odds, she won. So the coverage will have to change.
Vox
• The write stuff. Talent agency CAA has formed a database of writers to help remedy the lack of diversity in Hollywood. Christy Haubegger, head of multicultural business development, said she wants to make sure that there is no excuse to start a project without a diverse writers.
Vanity Fair
• Another female first. Amsterdam will likely see its first female mayor in Femke Halsema. The 52 year old was nominated Wednesday night and now just needs to be confirmed by the Dutch government.
Bloomberg
