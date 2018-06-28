TBS to Host Its Second Celebrity E-Sports Tournament for Charity

TBS will host the Eleague Street Fighter V Invitational 2018 Celebrity Showdown for a second time.

Celebrities including NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, former wrestler Natalie Eva Marie, World Series champion Jimmy Rollins, and former NBA player Baron Davis will play in a single-elimination tournament on Friday, June 29, at 11 p.m. ET. The winner will get the majority of the prize money for their charity, with the other players getting a smaller portion for their charities as well.

This year’s competition will see the return of O’Neal who narrowly beat Marie in a controversial win at the first Celebrity Showdown, when game coach Steve “Tasty Steve” Scott took over for O’Neal.

O’Neal is playing for the Odessa Chambliss Quality of Life Fund, which helps provide scholarships for people looking to study nursing. Rollins is playing for the Jimmy Rollins Family Foundation, which helps children in need in the Philadelphia area. Davis is playing for the Drew League, helping youth in the South Central Los Angeles area, and Marie is competing for A21, which works to stop slavery and human trafficking around the world.