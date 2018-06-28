• Setting boundaries. At a Fortune Most Powerful Women dinner in San Francisco last night Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene talked about how technology is moving faster than regulation. She cited, for example, an airport official who recently told her to not take any photos. If she did, her camera would be confiscated.

“And I said, ‘Well how are you going to get it out of the cloud?’”

The incredible pace of advancement is especially true with artificial intelligence, a technology that’s especially anxiety-inducing.

Google would know.

It recently grappled with outcry from employees who objected to its contract with the Pentagon’s Project Maven, which uses AI to improve the accuracy of drone strikes. Google says it won’t renew the contract.

Greene reassured the audience last night that AI researchers at Google care about developing principles to determine how their technology is used; she likened it to the challenge of a government writing a constitution to reflect its values.

“You have to talk about what the worst possible use of a technology is,” she said, “and say whether or not that’s okay.”

Fortune