Reporter Tweets About Capital Gazette Newspaper Shooting That Leaves Several Wounded or Dead

A shooter opened fire inside the office of the Annapolis, MD., newspaper the Capital Gazette on Thursday, prompting one of its reporters tweet about the incident just after it happened.

There is no word yet as to why the shooter targeted the newspaper. Multiple people are said to be wounded or dead.

The crime and courts reporter, Philip Davis, said he started tweeting about the incident just after reaching safety.

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

As the Annapolis story unfolded, the paper updated its own front page to cover the shooting. Reporters from other newspapers noticed.

Capital Gazette just posted a story about the shooting at their own newspaper. Still doing their jobs and reporting the news under awful circumstances. pic.twitter.com/aPFu67ZACB — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) June 28, 2018

Davis soon confirmed he was uninjured and clarified that he was not live tweeting the shooting.

Ok, I was not tweeting from under my desk. I was already safe when I started tweeting — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

The Gazette, a daily newspaper owned by The Baltimore Sun, dates back to 1727 and touts itself as one of the nation’s oldest publishers.

I'm currently waiting to be interviewed by police, so I'm safe and no longer at the office. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

As a precaution, the NYPD said it was sending officers to New York City newspaper offices.