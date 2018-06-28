Macallan's Latest $7,000 Whisky Will Be Sold in Numbered Bottles

Macallan whiskies were already pretty collectible, but the distillery’s newest release is even more so: each bottle has its own unique number, just like a piece of fine art.

Macallan unveiled Macallan M Black – 2017 Release this week, this year’s iconic M series of single malt whiskies. Made in partnership with Fabien Baron and Lalique, the whisky comes encased in a black crystal decanter.

Only 725 of the black decanters will be sold worldwide, and only 40 of those decanters are allocated for the United States. Their price? $6,995.

“An incredible collaboration between three masters, The Macallan M Black has been brought to conception by creative director Fabien Baron; brought to life by Lalique’s mastery of crystal; and brought to purpose by The Macallan’s whisky makers,” said Geoff Kirk, Director of Prestige for The Macallan said in a statement. “Presented in an extraordinary handcrafted black crystal decanter, M Black reflects a lifetime of whisky and continues to showcase the vital influence of The Macallan’s exceptional oak casks and the ultimate craft of whisky making. M Black is a true work of art which raises the bar for whisky decanters around the world.”

As for how it tastes, Macallan says the whisky has “a profile of dark fruit, chocolate and espresso, which open into wood spice and an edge of peat.”

If you’re interested in snagging a bottle, you better act fast. You can inquire about the bottle’s availability by emailing Macallan directly at inquiries_us@themacallan.com.