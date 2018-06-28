Cheers! Guinness Opening First U.S. Brewery in 64 Years

After announcing its first new U.S. brewery in over 60 years, Guinness is ready to tap some kegs.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House, in Halethorpe, MD., southwest of Baltimore, is scheduled to open Aug. 3, 2018.

Owned by parent company Diageo, the Irish beer brand is aiming to attract younger clientele with its new $80 million space. Guests will be able to visit the tap room, buy branded merchandise, and dine in the 270-seat restaurant. The 62-acre plot was purchased by Diageo in 2001, when it acquired Seagram’s. Diageo says the new brewery should add 160 brewing and warehouse jobs to the local economy.

The brewery will not brew traditional Guinness stouts and will instead focus on producing a selection of beers crafted especially for the U.S. market, including Guinness Blonde American Lager.

Guinness, founded in Dublin in 1759, currently brews beer in 49 countries.