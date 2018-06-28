These Are Facebook's Latest Plans to Make Online Ads 'More Transparent'

Facebook’s latest step to make amends over its recent data privacy blunders involves making online ads more “transparent” to its users.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, said Thursday during a press event that people will now be able to see all of the ads that businesses and organizations run on the social network, Instagram, and Messenger app regardless if those ads did not specifically target a particular demographic.

Now, when a person visits a Facebook Page — which is the public profile for companies, celebrities, and other non-consumers — they will be able to see a list of all of the advertisements that are associated with the Page.

Additionally, people will be able to see a detailed account of any changes that were made on the Page, like when it was created and if there have been any updates to the Page’s name. Facebook has been testing the new ad transparency features for an unspecific amount of time in Canada, said Rob Leathern, a Facebook director of product management on the advertisement team.

The decision to debut new ad transparency features comes amid the company’s recent Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which an academic violated Facebook’s policies by selling user data to a political firm. The company has also been under fire for its failure to prevent Russian trolls from buying online ads and showing propaganda in prelude to the 2016 U.S. presidential election.