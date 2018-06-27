Travel Ban, China Retreat, Uber Victory: CEO Daily for June 27, 2018

Good morning.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told Fortune’s CEO Initiative yesterday that he didn’t check with his board before making the decision to end discounts for NRA members after the Parkland shooting. “At Delta, our values are everything,” Bastian said. “It is the culture of the company. It allows us to be who we are.” He said the tone of “the commentary coming from the NRA and seeing Delta’s name in the midst of the discussion going on… we just couldn’t be there.”

Bastian said the decision led the Georgia state legislature to kill a tax break worth $40 million a year to the company—a high cost to pay. But he said he has no regrets, and that he got “nothing but support from directors.”

“If my board had questioned that decision making, they would question me as a CEO. I thought it was that black and white.” Bastian says the company has since reviewed the full range of discount programs it provides to various organizations, and cancelled about 20 others that he found unacceptable. He said the NRA discount was ultimately used by only 13 people.

Bastian’s comments, along with those from Apple CEO Tim Cook the previous evening, sparked a lively conversation among the assembled CEOs over the question of when it is appropriate for CEOs to speak out on controversial political and social matters. Most of the CEOs said they are under increased pressure from their employees to take stands on hot-button issues. And most said they are struggling with how to set guidelines for how and when to respond.

Coincidentally, Buzzfeed reported yesterday that some 650 Salesforce employees petitioned their company to stop its work with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “Given the inhumane separation of children from their parents currently taking place at the border, we believe that our core value of Equality is at stake and that Salesforce should reexamine our contractual relationship with CBP and speak out against its practices,” the petition, addressed to CEO Marc Benioff, reportedly read.

A Salesforce representative said the company “is proud of our employees for being passionate and vocal, and will continue the conversation on this and other important matters.”

