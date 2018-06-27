Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode 10 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Time examines Trump’s recent policies, and asks what kind of country are we? Money explores the rising trend of egg freezing, and if it’s worth it, Sports Illustrated looks at how LeBron James’ next move will impact the 2018 NBA free agency, and as Toys “R” Us shutters on Friday, Fortune discusses the end of the once popular retailer. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.