Looking for a December Job? Kohl’s Is Already Hiring for the Holidays

The department store Kohl’s announced on Wednesday that it’s already filling staff positions for the holiday season, CNN Money reported. It’s the earliest the company has started its hiring process for the holidays, a busy time for department stores.

Kohl’s is looking to fill staff positions at more than 300 of its stores across the country. The company says it will add more jobs later in the year at stores and fulfillment centers.

Ryan Festerling, the executive vice president of human resources at Kohl’s said in a statement that the push to hire seasonal staff so early will “ensure our teams are fully staffed, trained and ready to support peak shopping seasons.”

Kohl’s is accepting early applications for the back-to-school shopping months, as well. Retail experts say it’s a smart move for Kohl’s, especially in a market competing with online shopping giants like Amazon. The CEO of New York-based retail consultancy company the Retail Doctor, Bob Phibbs, told Fox Business, “A fully staffed store combined with proper retail sales training is the most powerful way to differentiate yourself.”

The company has said it will offer “competitive wages” to seasonal workers and 15% discounts on purchases, as well as other opportunities for savings, CNBC reported.

“We’ve listened to our current associates and will once again offer them the opportunity to increase their hours first, and we will add new seasonal workers to meet the unique staffing needs of each store,” Festerling said.