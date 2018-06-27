Dunkin' Donuts Introduces Donut Fries. Say What?

Dunkin’ Donuts announced a new menu item today: Donut Fries. Yes, you read that correctly.

After small-batch testing in Boston and Providence, RI. earlier this year, the donut chain is offering an oblong option to go with its traditionally-shaped donuts, including those bite-size Munchkins donut holes.

“There was a strong consumer response towards bringing Donut Fries to all Americans during the initial test, and we are excited to make this unique donut treat available nationwide this summer,” Dunkin’ Donuts chief marketing officer Tony Weisman said in a statement.

One order of five Donut Fries, lightly fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, will set customers back $2.

This begs the question: What’s wrong with a regular round donut? We’re still not sure, but one thing is certain: Get these donut sticks while you can. Donut Fries will only be available for a limited time. And really, it makes sense. Doesn’t every great donut disappear quickly?