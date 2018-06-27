Credit Suisse Is Probing Banker's Behavior With an Intern

Credit Suisse Group AG is investigating allegations that a senior banker inappropriately touched an intern at a company social event last week, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The allegations against a managing director in the merger and acquisitions group were brought to the company’s attention on Monday, said the person, who asked not to be named as the information isn’t public. The person didn’t disclose the identity of the banker.

“We launch full investigations into any matters that concern alleged inappropriate behavior,” the Zurich-based bank said in an emailed statement. “Employees are actively encouraged to come forward with any pertinent information they may have. When a full investigation is completed, decisions are made and appropriate actions are taken.”

Dealbreaker reported the incident on Tuesday.