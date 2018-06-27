Burger King Speaks His First Word: Whassup?!

It’s noteworthy that Burger King and Budweiser are teaming up to launch a new burger at the restaurant chain. It’s even more noteworthy that the burger will bring back the original “Whassup” commercial, one of the most iconic ad campaigns of all time.

But the fact that the campaign will feature the long-silent (and often creepy) Burger King himself speaking his first word—”Whassup,” naturally—makes the launch of the American Brewhouse King burger a true pop culture moment.

The partnership, announced Wednesday, will see the return of the famous 2000 Super Bowl spot, where friends are “watching the game, having a Bud”. It will seem like a retread at first—until the ad’s kicker, when the monarch with the oversized head (and now, a gigantic tongue) screams “Whassup!” to his new friends.

“We’re excited to celebrate summer with the ultimate Bud and burger pairing, and to bring back our ‘Whassup’ commercial in an epic way with Burger King,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing at Budweiser in a statement.

The sandwich itself will feature one-fourth pound of beef, three half-strips of bacon, onions, cheese, mayo, and “tavern sauce”.

Burger King has a history of clever ad campaigns, including a recent PSA on bullying, one on Net Neutrality, and an ill-conceived one in Russia offering free whoppers to women who get impregnated by players competing for the World Cup.