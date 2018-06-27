Bill Shine, Formerly of Fox News, Might Be a Candidate for White House Communications Director

The White House is considering former Fox News co-president Bill Shine for the position of Communications Director, multiple news outlets reported Wednesday. The position was previously held by Hope Hicks, but has remained open since she stepped down March.

Shine was fired from his executive position at Fox News last year after the mishandling of sexual harassment claims, but has been in talks with President Donald Trump in recent weeks over this possible appointment, according to CNBC. Shine and the president share a close friend — Sean Hannity, a prime-time Fox News host — and have spent time together at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Shine’s position in the White House would be yet another connection between the president and the traditionally conservative news network. Trump has been known to favor Fox News, often forming close relationships with many of the network’s anchors and hosts. Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is currently dating the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Shine’s appointment would also be also contrary to the recent movement focused on driving out those involved in sexual harassment claims. While there were no claims against Shine directly, he was accused of aiding former CEO Roger Ailes in his alleged harassment of women at Fox News.