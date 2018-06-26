Now Sean Spicer Wants to Be a Talk Show Host

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is plotting his comeback—in the form of a talk show.

The show, which reportedly hasn’t been picked up by a network yet, will be called Sean Spicer’s Common Ground, and will comprise informal interviews with famous people.

According to a pitch sheet seen by The New York Times, the show is described as Spicer hosting “some of the most interesting and thoughtful public figures for a drink and some lite conversation at a local pub or cafe.”

“The relaxed atmosphere is an ideal setting for Sean to get to know his guests as they discuss everything from the media to marriage,” the pitch continues. “They might even tangle over the merits of making your bed or the value of a great point guard.”

While the Times reported that the pilot episode is due to be filmed in July, Spicer’s first guest has not yet been revealed. But we do know that both Kathy Griffin and Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti have already declined.

Nevertheless, the show is backed by Debmar-Mercury, the syndication company behind The Wendy Williams Show and Family Feud. If these shows are any indication, Spicer may have some luck in getting the show off the ground.

Whether he will succeed in having “civil, respectful, and informative discussions” on the show will be another matter. After all, he was not known for his restraint and manners in the White House briefing room.