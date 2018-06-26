Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s official campaign account, Team Mitch, tweeted a photo of of McConnell reaching out to shake the hand of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Tuesday morning.

The tweet was sent as the Supreme Court of the United States was handing down 5-4 decisions upholding President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban, and siding with anti-abortion groups over a case about “crisis pregnancy centers.”

Justice Gorsuch, who was appointed by Trump, gave conservative justices on the Supreme Court the voting edge, which was seen on Tuesday. (Liberal-leaning Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissented.)

It can be argued that McConnell (R-Ky.) was instrumental in Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court. Following the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in February of 2016, the Republican majority leader effectively blocked former President Barack Obama’s pick, Merrick Garland, from filling Scalia’s place.