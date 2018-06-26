Jack Daniel's Is About to Get More Expensive in the EU Thanks to Tariffs

The new tariffs on whiskey are about to take their toll on customers in the European Union.

Phil Lynch, a spokesman for Brown-Foreman says that prices for Jack Daniel’s in the EU will rise by about 10% over the next few months as a result of the tariffs, reports the Associated Press.

In anticipation of the tariffs, Brown-Foreman shipped a large volume of whiskey over to the EU. However, as that stockpile gets sold and the company starts to bring more whiskey into the country, the price of that whiskey will increase.

Lynch says that pricing is set by local distributors and retailers so the price increase may vary by location, the AP reports.

If the tariffs remain, they are expected to have a negative long-term effect on the American whiskey industry. Bourbon sales totaled $154 million in the European Union last year, a growth of $26 million from sales in 2016. Sales are on the rise, but a huge additional tax could cause them to decline.