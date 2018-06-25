Term Sheet -- Monday, June 25

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Benchmark partner Bill Gurley was the investor who drove the effort to push out and sue Uber’s then-CEO Travis Kalanick. Recode’s Teddy Schleifer explores the question of whether there’s a next act for one of Silicon Valley’s top investors after a public, unprecedented fight that shook the tech community.

“What my firm and I went through in 2017 was probably the least enjoyable experience of my life,” Gurley said at a conference in February.

Schleifer’s piece noted that Benchmark’s dealmaking pace has slowed considerably in recent years, from 39 new deals in 2008 to just 7 in 2017. The rest of 2018 is still in flux for the firm as Benchmark prepares to raise its next fund, which will likely be about $425 million. The future of its six investing partners remains unclear.

Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson took the opportunity to comment on the article on his blog. He writes that his own firm’s activity has slowed in the last several years, noting that Benchmark is not the only one to do so.

So what gives?

Wilson offers two reasons — 1) a drop in early-stage investing / a premium on later-stage growth and 2) an increase in crypto investing.

In other words, seed stage is getting increasingly expensive, forcing early-stage funds to throw in the towel (see Arena Ventures & SV Angel). Meanwhile, funding for crypto-focused startups is exploding and the talent (both operators and investors) are moving in that direction.

As we’ve previously noted, there’s been a significant brain drain as top talent departs traditional venture in favor of crypto investing. Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang is leaving the firm to start a cryptocurrency-focused fund with Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam. Former Social Capital partner Arjun Sethi is raising a new fund with a likely focus on cryptocurrency and blockchain investments. Last year, Joel Monegro, a Union Square Ventures analyst, quit and started a fund called Placeholder. Runa Capital’s Nick Tomaino left and launched a crypto-focused firm called 1confirmation.

Wilson writes:

So times they are a changing in VC land right now. Which mirrors the broader tech sector which is maturing and consolidating while a next wave starts brewing. How to play this whole thing is challenging. The future of the VC business and its top firms are in flux and those who play it right stand to gain a lot and those who don’t stand to lose a lot. It is most definitely not a time for the status quo.

WOW DEAL: AT&T Inc will buy online advertisement exchange company AppNexus, for approximately $1.6 billion, according to media reports. AppNexus will become part of AT&T advertising & analytics, as the U.S. telecom company aims to expand its online advertising to better compete with Google and Facebook.

AppNexus has raised more than $320 million in venture funding from investors including Venrock, First Round Capital, News Corp, WPP Ventures, TCV, Microsoft, and Khosla Ventures.