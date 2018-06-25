• Hitting the road. Saudi Arabia’s roads opened to women for the first time yesterday as the kingdom dropped the last-of-its-kind ban against female drivers.

The move prompted heart-warming stories of women hitting the road. Dania Alagili, for instance, pulled into traffic with her husband and daughter in the car; another daughter was on FaceTime to cheer her on.

“I feel great,” Alagili, 47, told the Washington Post; she’d waited 30 years for this moment. “I feel wonderful. I am born today.”

Aljohara al-Wabli, 54, pulled her son’s SUV onto the road at 12:01 local time, telling the Wall Street Journal: “We achieved history today; I have no words to describe how I feel.”

The lifting of the ban is an effort by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to modernize Saudi Arabia as it looks for economic growth beyond its oil reserves. Letting women drive themselves means it’s easier for them to work.

But as some Saudi women relish their newfound freedom, others who advocated for it for years are behind bars. In the lead-up to Sunday, the government jailed activists who championed women drivers, accusing them of treason—an effort to instill the idea that reforms are gifts from on high, not rights to be won.

Among those caught in the government’s sweep was Aziza al-Yousef, a retired professor at Riyadh’s King Saud University who’s considered one of Saudi Arabia’s most dogged women’s rights campaigners. She’s long called for the end of the driving ban and the abolishment of (still enforced) male guardianship laws.

She’d defied the driving ban before it was lifted, telling reporters in 2013 that she’d been driving illegally around Riyadh without “any real problems.”

“Twice someone ran at my car and made threatening gestures—one old man, one younger—but it was no big deal,” she said at the time. “I’ve driven all over the world. Why not in my homeland?”

Saudi Arabia doesn’t want to give any credit to activists like al-Yousef, but women like her are worthy of earnest celebration, as are those getting behind the wheel for the first time.