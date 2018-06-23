Two weeks ago I mused about mounting concern in Washington that, as U.S.-China trade relations deteriorate, Beijing is ramping up espionage operations targeting the United States. The examples I cited involved Chinese efforts to gather intelligence on matters of diplomacy and security: Chinese government-backed hackers stealing U.S. plans for a super-sonic anti-ship missile, mysterious “sonic attacks” against U.S. diplomats in China, former U.S. intelligence officials arrested on charges of accepting Chinese bribes.

This week brought a flurry of new reports of Chinese spying, several of which highlighted China’s efforts to steal secrets from America’s universities and corporations, not just from operations of the federal government.

On Thursday, Tony Schinella, a senior U.S. military intelligence officer, warned in testimony to the House Armed Services Committee that China has a sophisticated and far-reaching program to enlist the help of Chinese citizens educated or employed in the U.S. in transferring American technology to China.

That same day, U.S. authorities arrested a Chinese national living in Wellesley, Massachusetts on charges that he conspired with an entity controlled by China’s military to illegally smuggle hydrophones that could be used for anti-submarine warfare.

On Friday, The New York Times published a fascinating account describing how engineers at UMC, a Taiwanese chip maker, sought to smuggle semi-conductor designs from Idaho-based Micron Technology to mainland China, where they were to be used to inform the construction of a sprawling $5.7 billion chip factory in China’s Fujian province.

Donald Trump’s call for sanctions against imports from China was largely inspired by tales like these, and the claim that China’s program for stealing intellectual property from American companies is systematic and widespread. On Tuesday, the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, headed by trade hawk Peter Navarro, issued a 65-page report charging China with a myriad of unfair trade practices. It’s bellicose title: “How China’s Economic Aggression Threatens the Technologies and Intellectual Property of the United States and the World.”

Trump has argued that the threat of steep tariffs and new restrictions on Chinese investments in the U.S. will compel China to abandon its efforts to pilfer American tech secrets. So far, however, Trump’s “get-tough” policies seem mainly to have strengthened Beijing’s resolve to develop its own technologies and curb its dependence on U.S. know-how.

