It's Always Take Your Dog to Work Day at These 10 Companies

Today is Take Your Dog to Work Day, the 20th annual day that raises awareness and funds to support animal rescue and shelter pet adoption. But some corporate offices have already gone to the dogs.

They allow employees to bring their dogs to work every day of the year. While plenty of companies offer perks like gym memberships and subsidized childcare, many also recognize that, especially for animal-loving millennials, pets are part of the family, too.

Pet-friendly companies with open door policies for dog owners to bring their pups to work often cite benefits such as a stress relief as one of the reasons for allowing pets in the office. Some also highlight that four-legged friends help employees break the ice during tense meetings and encourage more friendly socializing in the office.

Take Your Dog to Work Day caps an entire Take Your Pet to Work Week, including the much more complicated-sounding Take Your Cat to Work Day (celebrated on June 18 this year.) Here are 10 companies where every day is Take Your Dog To Work Day.

Bissell

Pets are welcome all year at the Grand Rapids, Mich. headquarters of this privately-owned home care company. Seventy percent of Bissell employees are pet owners, and in 2011, Cathy Bissell started the Bissell Pet Foundation to promote and support spay-neuter programs and shelter pet adoption. Bissell, the wife of CEO Mark, notes that in 2017 alone, the foundation raised over $1 million.

Amazon

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is proud of its workplace pups, often highlighting the more than 6,000 that accompany their humans to work every day at the company’s facilities. Amazon has been dog-friendly from day one and its first company pet, a corgi named Rufus, has an Amazon building named in his honor.

Zynga

At this game design HQ, where founder Mark Pincus’ late bulldog is immortalized in the company logo, pet insurance is offered along with healthcare coverage for humans. When dog-owner Zynga employees bring their four-legged friends to the office, there are free treats on hand. There’s even a small play area on the roof of the Zynga building in San Francisco.

Nestle Purina

The Nestle subsidiary known for pet food and products knows a thing or two about keeping dogs and their owners happy, which is why the company allows pets in the office. Taking the dog out promotes movement throughout the day, and the company also emphasizes the de-stressing nature of having man’s best friend next to your desk.

Salesforce

What’s better than a sales force? How about a Puppyforce? That’s what you’ll find at the business software giant, which encourages a handful of employees and their dogs to co-work in an open space that’s part office, part doggy daycare.

PetSmart

Obviously, this pet supply chain encourages employees to pamper their pets and bring them to work. PetSmart also offers associates discounts on merchandise and grooming, as well as free pet training classes.

Google (owned by parent company Alphabet)

Long known for its industry-standard office perks, Google has fondness for its so-called Dooglers—dog-owning Googlers—written right into its corporate code of conduct. “Google’s affection for our canine friends is an integral facet of our corporate culture,” the policy notes. Dogs visiting Google’s Mountain View, Calif. campus even get their own badges.

WorkDay

The HR software company, based in Pleasanton, Calif., says dogs “keep the mood light” and even offers financial assistance to employees looking to adopt a shelter pet.

Zoosk

Not only are employees’ dogs welcome every day at this dating site’s office. There’s an award presented each month to one special pooch.

Ticketmaster

Bring your dog to work at this ticketing giant, and rest assured your pup is well, too. Ticketmaster offers pet insurance for all employees.