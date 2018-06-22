The legal age for sexual consent in South Carolina is 16, but in the past 20 years, nearly 7,000 underage girls, including some that are 12 years old, have married older men, with many having children of their own.

The loophole comes from a 1962 state law, brought to light by the Charleston Post & Courier, that doesn’t set a minimum age for marriage as long as the bride is pregnant. (Barring that condition, the state’s overall marriage code sets the legal age for marriage at 18, but lets 16- and 17- year olds wed with their parents’ permission.)

While few courts throughout the state will issue licenses under the loophole, some do, including Spartanburg County, the state’s fifth most populous.

“The law specifically says ‘without regard to age,'” says Spartanburg County Probate Judge Ponda Caldwell. “Why should we get in the way of them legitimizing their babies?”

Cases of people using the law have been fairly spotty in recent years. In 2014, a 14-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man were granted a marriage license. And In 2007, a 14-year old girl married a 32-year old man. It’s the 2002 marriage of a 12-year old girl and a 14-year old boy that has shocked many people, though.

Some state officials say they were unaware of the loophole and intend to close it. State Sen. Katrina Shealy tells the Post & Courier she plans to pre-file a bill later this year to change the law.

“That’s just wrong,” she says. “I was really unaware that so many people under the age of 16 were getting married.”

Child advocacy groups were similarly surprised to hear of the law’s existence.

“It’s like legalizing statutory rape,” says Carole Swiecicki, executive director of the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center in Charleston. “It’s crazy. I actually had no idea this law existed. That makes no sense. It’s a crime.”

Sen. Shealy may have more trouble than she expects in eliminating the legality of these marriages, though. Earlier this year, as some lawmakers tried to label gay marriage a “parody marriage,” Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell filed a bill that would have outlawed marriage by anyone under the age of 16.

The bill received no support and died in committee. Norrell says she plans to resubmit it in the next legislative session.