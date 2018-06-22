Rat Chews Up Nearly $18,000 and Dies in ATM

A rat took up residence in a State Bank of India ATM in the town of Tinsukia, India. During its stay, the rat shredded $17,662 worth of Indian rupees.

The ATM was out of order for days after it stopped dispensing money, according to Reuters. Patrons reported the issue, and when technicians looked into the problem, they found the dead rat and shredded money.

More than half of the 2.9 million rupees (42,685 USD) were recovered unharmed, according to the report.

Yes! The rat did a fine job of making a very expensive nest worth 12 lakhs pic.twitter.com/SglTeV1Xum — Karma Paljor (@Karma_Paljor) June 18, 2018

“We have started an investigation into this rare incident and will take measures to prevent a recurrence,” said SBI branch manager Chandan Sharma, Reuters reported.

The rat was not detected in the machine’s closed-circuit security camera, he said. Most ATMs in India have these cameras for increased security. The State Bank of India has more than 50,000 ATMs across the country.