raceAhead: Hacking Diversity in the Legal Profession

Here’s your week in review, in haiku.
1.
Bring us your tired,
your poor, huddled masses. Then,
we will take your kids.
2.
Lights in the dark for
Puerto Rico, clean water
For Flint. Whenever.
3.
“How about a show
about some…” NO. ROSEANNELESS
ROSEANNE. GREENLIGHT IT.
4.
Free to a good home:
“No-message” jacket. Perfect
for crisis actors!
5.
No doubt: A small group
of dedicated cynics
can ruin the world
Have a peaceful and crisis-free weekend.
On Point
|Diversifying law firms one good hack at a time
|I was a judge today in Diversity Lab’s 2018 Spring Diversity in Law Hackathon, the culmination of a year-long process in partnership with Bloomberg Law and Harvard Law School Executive Education. The Hackathon is a Shark Tank-style event combining law students, high-level law firm partners and legal department leaders from over 100 companies working together in small teams to pitch scalable ideas that will boost diversity and inclusion in law. Winning ideas will be further developed by Diversity Lab and the participating organizations. One of last year’s idea, the Mansfield Rule, a method for diversifying slates of candidates, has been in the field long enough to generate some performance data — so stay tuned. More about the Hackathons below. Every idea was truly a winner — and it was great to spend so much time in a room full of raceAhead readers.
|Diversity Lab
|Women lawyers seem to be getting a boost in the #MeToo era
|Speaking of lawyering, according to an analysis of ALM Intelligence’s Legal Compass database, in the year before the allegations against Harvey Weinstein went public in October 2017, 1,503 women were promoted to partner at their firms. In the seven months afterward, some 1,724 women were promoted at the same set of firms. Put another way, before #MeToo became a national conversation, women were promoted at roughly the rate of 125 per month. Afterward, the number jumped to 265 per month.
|American Lawyer
|The 39 most powerful women in engineering is the binder full of women we all need now
|International Women in Engineering Day is on June 23, and this list compiled by a team at Business Insider is a good reminder that there are women who are making real strides as they make real tech. To be considered, you have to run a business unit at “an important company,” Airbnb, NVIDIA, Tesla, Apple, Facebook, Cisco and GM are all in the mix. You’ll see quite a few raceAhead regulars: Alicia Boler Davis who leads GM’s global manufacturing operations is number two on the list, and Erica Baker is the senior engineering manager of Patreon, is number 34. Props for remembering that Melinda Gates has a computer science background, too.
|Silicon Valley Business Insider
|Jane the Virgin star is using her Emmy promotion budget to send an undocumented student to college
|Gina Rodriguez has persuaded the CW, the network behind her hit series Jane the Virgin, to send part of the money they would have ordinarily used to campaign for an Emmy win to pay for a Latinx student’s Princeton tuition. “Our show has always jumped at any opportunity to help me do something for the Latinx community,” Rodriguez told Entertainment Weekly. “So I asked my showrunner, Jennie [Snyder Urman], if we could do something different with the money this year.” Rodriguez is a member of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund’s board of directors and has been vocal about the burden of student loans in the past. The student will remain anonymous.
|Entertainment Weekly
The Woke Leader
|Many private facilities that have been taking in migrant children have been cited for neglect and other abuses
|This story is in the process of being re-reported by major news outlets, so I wanted to make sure to flag this one for you first. A team of reporters has found that many of the private companies running immigrant youth shelters for the past four years have been accused of serious lapses, including neglect, physical and sexual abuse of their charges. It was a hasty solution from the start, a loose network of facilities put together to accommodate the growing number of kids who have crossed the border alone since 2003; the U.S. Health and Human Services Department has awarded nearly $5 billion in grants through the Office of Refugee Resettlement to mostly non-profit and religious organizations in 18 states. The news is not good.
|Reveal News
|An extraordinary first-person account of slavery
|“My name is Fountain Hughes, I was born in Charlottesville, Virginia. My grandfather belong to Thomas Jefferson.” So begins this extraordinary account by Hughes, who was born enslaved in 1848 and was interviewed in 1949 at the ripe old age of 101. He talked about life as a slave in fascinating detail. When people found out they were free, he explained, they were “bound out” to some people, but mostly, just tried to survive. “We had no home, you know. We was jus’ turned out like a lot of cattle. You know how they turn cattle out in a pasture? Well after freedom, you know, colored people didn’ have nothing. Colored people didn’have no beds when they was slaves. We always slep’ on the floor, pallet here, and a pallet there. Jus’ like, uh, lot of, uh, wild people, we didn’, we didn’ know nothing.”
|University of Virginia
|By overvaluing confidence, we’ve lost our way
|In a world that tends to overvalue the brash, confident and arrogant among us — and that embraces the egocentric bias — we’ve overlooked the power of intellectual humility, argues Jacob Burak, a culture writer. Intellectually humble people, he says, prefer truth over status, work hard to grow, and exhibit an openness to new ideas even when they conflict with their own. Here’s just one outcome of valuing confidence over humility: Online trolls thrive.
|Aeon