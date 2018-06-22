raceAhead: Hacking Diversity in the Legal Profession

“My name is Fountain Hughes, I was born in Charlottesville, Virginia. My grandfather belong to Thomas Jefferson.” So begins this extraordinary account by Hughes, who was born enslaved in 1848 and was interviewed in 1949 at the ripe old age of 101. He talked about life as a slave in fascinating detail. When people found out they were free, he explained, they were “bound out” to some people, but mostly, just tried to survive. “We had no home, you know. We was jus’ turned out like a lot of cattle. You know how they turn cattle out in a pasture? Well after freedom, you know, colored people didn’ have nothing. Colored people didn’have no beds when they was slaves. We always slep’ on the floor, pallet here, and a pallet there. Jus’ like, uh, lot of, uh, wild people, we didn’, we didn’ know nothing.”