MoviePass rival Sinemia just announced it’s adding family plan options.

The new family plans include the previously available Sinemia for Two option, which goes down from $9.99 to $8.99. The family plans range from covering two to six people. They also come with options allowing one, two, or three movie days a month and the option to include IMAX and 3-D films.

The cheapest $8.99 plan covers one movie a month for two, while the most expensive $89.99 plan covers three movies a month for six people, including IMAX and 3-D movies.

“Our Sinemia for Two plans have been very popular among our subscribers, which shows that moviegoers love to go to the movies with their family and friends. Expanding this into broader Family Plans is the next logical step for us,” Sinemia founder and CEO Rifat Oguz said in a release.

The news comes after AMC Theaters announced the launch of its subscription-based ticketing model.