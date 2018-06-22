CVS Pharmacies Now Delivers Prescriptions Nationwide

CVS Pharmacy is the nation’s first retail chain to deliver prescriptions. Next-day home delivery is now available from all of its 9,800 locations across the U.S., the chain announced in a statement earlier this week.

Customers can use the CVS Pharmacy app or call their local CVS to schedule a one- or two-day home delivery, for which there is a $4.99 service charge. While delivering prescriptions across all of its locations is new for the chain, customers may also add popular CVS personal care and home products, such as over-the-counter pain relief and allergy medications, to their home delivery orders.

CVS Pharmacy already offers same-day prescription delivery in half a dozen major cities already, including New York, San Francisco, and Miami. The current one-time price for each same-day delivery is $8.99.

Last year, CVS Health announced it was buying health insurance giant Aetna for $69 billion. It’s anticipated the deal will close later this year.