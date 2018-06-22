Bethesda Sues Warner Bros. Over Its New 'Westworld' Game

Video game publisher Bethesda isn’t a big fan of Westworld. It has filed a lawsuit that accuses the show’s production company of a “blatant rip-off” of one of its games.

Warner Bros. recently released a Westworld mobile game based on the show of the same name. Bethesda claims in its suit, filed in a Maryland District Court on Thursday, that the new game is a rip-off its Fallout Shelter mobile game, which was later made available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One.

According to Bethesda, the new Westworld game “has the same or highly similar game design, art style, animations, features and other gameplay elements,” video game news site Polygon reported. The suit accuses Warner Bros. and Behaviour Interactive, which co-developed the video game, of copyright infringement, breach of contract, and misappropriating trade secrets.

Bethesda is suing for damages, but no amount was specified.

Bethesda claims that Behaviour Interactive used the same code from Fallout Shelter in Westworld, noting a bug found in an early version of Fallout Shelter, that was later corrected, was also found in Westworld.