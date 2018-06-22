Ashley Madison Says These 20 Cities Have the Most Signups
A detail of the Ashley Madison website on August 19, 2015. The company released an analysis of some of their data, including their top cities for signups per capita in June.
Manuel Romano—NurPhoto via Getty Images
By McKenna Moore
1:05 PM EDT

Ashley Madison, the dating site for married people, has released an analysis of its 2017 data, including a list of the 20 cities where the service is used the most.

The site, which shared its data with USA Today, refers to itself as the “global leader for affairs,” but all of the cities on their list are in the United States.

Seattle had the most member signups per capita, according to the report, followed by Denver, Dallas, Philadelphia, and San Jose in the top five spots. Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Charlotte, Austin, Columbus, Indianapolis, Chicago, San Diego, New York City, Jacksonville, San Antonio, Washington, D.C., Fort Worth and Phoenix round out the top 20.

Ashley Madison’s data showed that women were signing up at a record rate in July of 2017, and more than half of the site’s 54 million member accounts belong to women, according to the report. President and CTO of the company Ruben Buell told USA Today that women go to the site for its discretion and the opportunity to connect with and meet like-minded adults.

Ashley Madison, which allows users to pay anonymously using gift card credit, reported that the most-used gift card used by men to pay for their memberships is Starbucks.

 

