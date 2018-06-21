Kirstjen Nielsen, Nancy Pelosi, Jeff Sessions: Broadsheet June 21

• Money, money, money. This Bloomberg analysis of the latest stats about female founders makes it clear that, when it comes to women and VC money, not much has changed: Only 12 of the 250 largest venture capital deals in Q1 of this year went to female founders and all-women founder teams (up from nine in 2015).

It’s also a stark reminder that minting more female investors, while important, is not a magic bullet when it comes to putting more cash into the coffers of female-led companies. Indeed, a previous Bloomberg analysis found that the biggest venture firms with female partners were no more likely to back women founders than were all-male firms.

While many smaller, women-led VC outfits (BBG Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, and Female Founders Fund are all name-checked in the article) are already putting their money behind female entrepreneurs, the behavior of the big firms does matter—especially for founders looking to raise serious cash.

So, what will it take to finally convince the largest players to invest in more women? Chamath Palihapitiya, co-founder of VC firm Social Capital, has a simple answer: More splashy exits. After all, venture capital is all about pattern matching. If women-led companies are selling and IPOing—and making their investors a fat return in the process—the money will come.

Of course, investors’ drive to find commonalities among successful entrepreneurs has also helped create the tech stereotype of the 20-something, hoodie-wearing bro. So I was especially gratified to see that one of the two biggest rounds secured by a female founder this year ($100 million) went to 62-year-old serial entrepreneur Stefania Mallett. (Zola, the wedding company led by Shan-Lyn Ma, also raised $100 million earlier in 2018.) Mallett, who a decade ago started EzCater, which connects businesses with catering from local restaurants is refreshingly unjaded about her accomplishment, telling Bloomberg: “When the wire transfer came through, I thought, I’ve never seen that much money in my life.”

Bloomberg