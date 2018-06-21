It Looks Like Amazon Accidentally Leaked When Prime Day 2018 Is

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer’s big summer sale, will start on July 16, according to a banner that appeared briefly on the Amazon UK website.

The ad, spotted by TechRadar, notes that the event will last some 36 hours, which would be the longest Prime Day since the event’s launch two years ago. (Last year’s was a 30 hour event.) It would also be a notable shift from the company’s history of running Prime Day on the second Tuesday in July.

Previous Prime Days, though, didn’t have to compete with the World Cup for people’s attention—and the second Tuesday in July will have soccer fans worldwide glued to the set watching the semi-finals.

Of course, just because a banner briefly appears on a UK site doesn’t mean the dates will correspond in the U.S. (Amazon did not immediately reply to Fortune‘s inquiries about this year’s Prime Day.) But traditionally, the company has offered additional deals on Prime memberships leading up to the sale, since only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of the savings.

Prime Day is loaded with both significant discounts as well as some truly odd selections. One big question this year is whether the deals will be extended to Whole Foods customers as well.

It’s also a cash bonanza for Amazon. Last year the company set a sales record, saying sales on July 11, 2017 were higher than Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2016, “making it the biggest day ever in Amazon history.”