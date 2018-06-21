Alibaba v. Tencent, Trump Border Order, Jacinda Ardern Baby: CEO Daily for June 21, 2018

Good morning.

While the trade war between the U.S. and China is playing out in tariffs on dishwashers and soybeans, the fight that really matters is the one for technology dominance. And while U.S. tech companies currently have the lead, two men named Ma—Jack and Pony, the heads of Alibaba and Tencent, respectively—are determined, with the help of the Chinese government, to change that.

Neither company is truly global—Alibaba does 89% of its business within China and Tencent does 95%. Yet both are valued at near a half trillion dollars, and both have developed areas of excellence where they surpass their U.S. colleagues—Alibaba in e-commerce and online finance, Tencent in chat and gaming. Perhaps more importantly, both have become huge engines of capital for Chinese tech startups. The two have completed more than 450 acquisitions and venture investments in the last three years.

That’s why you should take the time to read Adam Lashinsky’s fascinating piece on the two Mas, which is running in the July issue of Fortune magazine but is available online here. Lashinsky looks at the rivalry between them—which we witnessed first-hand at the Fortune Global Forum in Guangzhou last December—and how it will shape the future of global business. Today’s must read.

More news below, including President Trump’s decision to abandon his policy of separating illegal immigrant children from their parents at the Southwestern border.