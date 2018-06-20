‘Game of Thrones’ Producer Vince Gerardis Inks Amazon Studios Deal

Amazon Studios has taken another major step in its efforts to dominate the fantasy TV space.

The company announced Wednesday, it’s signed a first-look deal with Game of Thrones co-executive producer Vince Gerardis. The agreement gives Amazon access to Gerardis’ extensive intellectual library of work from other top sci-fi and fantasy authors, including Robert Silverberg, David Brin, Greg Bear, and Jack Vance.

Amazon says it will use the library to create new original series.

“Vince has his fingertips on a ‘library of worlds,’ and I’m excited about the prospects of building multiple series with him,” Sharon Yguado, head of scripted genre programming at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

Financial details of the agreement were undisclosed.

Gerardis, a two-time Emmy Award winner, cites Amazon’s book business as one of the reasons the deal is a perfect fit.

“Amazon is the perfect home for my author clients given the strong relationship between its television and book business,” he said. “With scientifically-informed imaginations shaping the future, I am excited to see Amazon’s increasing commitment to high-end genre world-building.”

The agreement is the latest round in the battle for talent and content among the technology giants.

On Tuesday, Amazon ordered a new animated series titled Invincible from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

Last week, the company tapped Nicole Kidman’s production arm, Blossom Films, to develop movies, television series, and digital content.