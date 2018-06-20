President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen resigned from a position on the Republican National Committee, two people familiar with the matter said.

Cohen has been inactive on the committee for several months, an RNC official said. Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel accepted his resignation, the official said. His title was vice chairman of the RNC finance committee.

Cohen is under criminal investigation by federal authorities in Manhattan over a wide range of his business activities, including a $130,000 payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels to buy her silence ahead of the 2016 election about an alleged affair with Trump a decade earlier.