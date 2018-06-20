Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

By Fortune Editors
3:40 PM EDT

Watch episode nine of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines the AT&T-Time Warner mega-merger, Time has your guide to summer solstice, Money shares what to know about the top credit cards of 2018, and Sports Illustrated NBA analyst Jeremy Woo weighs in on Sacramento and Atlanta’s difficult draft decision. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.

 

