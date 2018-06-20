• Ad-ing women. Procter & Gamble set a goal at the Cannes Lions advertising festival to have women direct at least 50% of its commercials by 2023, up from 10% today.

The pledge is a direct challenge to the male-dominated agency world by the largest advertiser on Earth. The conglomerate behind brands like Pampers and Gillette spends $7 billion on ads per year.

It’s also reminiscent of the initiative co-convened by UN Women and Unilever at Cannes last year to address and eliminate stereotypes in advertising. P&G participated in that too, as did brands like Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Diageo, and AT&T. It was announced after Unilever research found that only 3% of ads featured women in a leadership or managerial role. And after a UN Women report on women’s economic empowerment identified breaking stereotypes as the first of seven drivers of change needed to increase women’s economic participation worldwide.

But P&G made it clear its push toward gender equality isn’t just about changing social norms. Women’s empowerment is already a focal point of P&G’s marketing strategy around the world—its SK-II skincare brand challenged the pressure on Chinese women to marry, while its “Generation of Firsts” campaign celebrated Saudi women’s newfound freedoms—and the company says it’s working. For instance, it launched a “Share the Load” campaign in India that urges men to help with laundry, and the company says sales are up 60%, according to Bloomberg, which didn’t specify where that increase took place.

“Some of P&G’s best performing brands have the most gender-equal campaigns,” P&G chief brand officer Marc Pritchard said. In announcing the new commitment, he cited a study by the #SeeHer initiative that found that gender equal programming can improve brand trust by 10% and boost sales growth by some 20%.

“It’s clear that promoting gender equality is not only a force for good,” he said, “it’s a force for growth.” And as we’ve seen with shareholder pressure on corporate diversity, it’s sometimes the latter that matters most.