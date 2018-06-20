J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Immigration Reform—Not Family Separation—Will 'Boost the Economy'

By Natasha Bach
5:24 AM EDT

The Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border has prompted condemnation from leaders beyond the Beltway.

Joining dozens of other voices, Jamie Dimon, chief executive of J.P. Morgan (jpm), spoke out against the administration’s policy.

According to CNBC, Dimon wrote in an internal memo that he “strongly agreed” with a statement by the Business Roundtable that called the separation policy a “cruel” practice “contrary to American values.”

Dimon reportedly added that his “heart goes out to the impacted families,” and went on to make an economic argument for comprehensive immigration reform.

Dimon noted that not only are our immigration problems “tearing apart our body politic,” but they are also “damaging our economy.”

“Fixing these issues will clearly boost the economy,” he added, “and help companies like ours hire great talent, but more importantly, it will reflect our American and core human values of fairness, decency, and mutual respect.”

