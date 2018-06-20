With GE Booted, These 30 Companies Will Soon Form the Dow Jones Industrial Average

In a sign of a shifting U.S. economy, the Dow Jones Industrial Average will drop manufacturing conglomerate General Electric in favor of drug retailer Walgreens Boots Alliance starting Tuesday.

And with that, the much-watched stock market indicator is increasingly reflecting the U.S. pivot toward more service-oriented sectors.

“With its addition, the [Dow index] will be more representative of the consumer and health care sectors of the U.S. economy,” David Blitzer, chairman of the indexing committee at S&P Dow Jones Indicies said in a statement.

Now, the index, which dropped GE in part due to its ailing stock price, no longer hosts any of the original companies the Dow held at its inception in 1896.

GE’s removal from the index comes after AT&T was replaced by Apple in 2015, while Alcoa, Bank of America, and Hewlett-Packard were supplanted by Goldman Sachs, Nike, and Visa in 2013.

With those changes, here’s a refresher as to the 30 companies that will soon make up the Dow.