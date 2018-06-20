Facebook Messenger Will Soon Autoplay Video Ads

Facebook is getting even more ads — this time they’ll autoplay in your Messenger app.

Facebook already started testing static ads in the Messenger app last year, but now the social media giant is taking it a step further. Video ads roll out to Messenger to a small group of users beginning Monday, June 25, Facebook confirmed to Quartz. The ads will also start playing as you scroll through the app trying to speak with friends and family.

“We will be rolling out video ads gradually and thoughtfully. People that use Messenger each month are our top priority and they will remain in control of their experience,” Facebook said in a statement to Quartz.

That control involves changing your targeted ad preferences, hiding a certain ad and being able to report it, much like the user experience regarding ads on Facebook’s core site.

Facebook appears optimistic about the new ad addition, with Stefanos Loukakos, head of Messenger’s ad business, telling Recode that its test of static ads went well, without changing how people use the app, and they believe the same will be true of video ads.