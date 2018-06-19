• Breaking through the maternal wall? Yesterday I wrote about the all-too-real ways pregnancy discrimination is stunting women’s career trajectories, careening them into the “maternal wall” before they get a chance to break any glass ceiling.

The New York Times story that prompted my essay profiled women seeking legal recourse for discrimination. Another way to chip away at the bias is for high-profile women to embrace and normalize pregnancy—having a child, taking leave, and returning to work on the public stage.

Senator Tammy Duckworth fits the mold, as does tennis star Serena Williams. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who’s due with her first child, will soon join this bunch as she starts her maternity leave this week. And so too will Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake, who tells Refinery29 that she’s expecting her second son in November.

When Lake had her first son, she took 16 weeks of maternity leave, relying on a team that absorbed most of her work. “It worked really well,” she says.

She’s sticking to that same plan this time around. But one big thing is different: her company is now public after its IPO last November. Lake says that gives her all the more reason to take adequate time away.

“I am not the first public company CEO to be pregnant and I’m certainly not going to be the last. My hope is there are going to be many, many women after me who are going to be thinking about how to do this,” she says.

But beyond setting an example for the wider world, she says she wants to be a model for her own employees. There are “a lot of people at Stitch Fix” of childrearing age, and the company wants “to be a place where you can cherish that and also be good at your job.” It offers parental leave “to give people the time and space to be able to bond with their children,” she says.

“I have to model that,” she says. “The way you act as a CEO is going to reflect on how people at your company think that they should be acting. So if I see my job as one that I’m not going to take the full leave or I’m going to do a halfway thing or I think my job is too important to do it, the message I’m sending to others is that to be successful here they also should be forgoing their leave.”

The NYT story notes that many of the companies facing legal action for pregnancy discrimination—Walmart, Merck, AT&T, Whole Foods—all champion women’s empowerment on their corporate websites. But as Lake notes, words that aren’t backed by actions—and modeled by leaders—are nothing more than marketing.