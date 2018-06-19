Once a Big Fan, John McAfee Won't Touch Cryptocurrency ICOs Now Because of SEC 'Threats'

John McAfee, of McAfee antivirus software fame, is turning his back on ICOs.

Once a promoter of cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings, McAfee took to Twitter Tuesday to explain why he would no longer recommend ICOs.

Replying to a Twitter user who asked McAfee to “advise on the next best ICO to invest,” he wrote that he was “no longer working with ICOs” nor would he recommend them, citing unspecified “threats” from the Securities and Exchange Commission. “Those doing ICOs can look forward to arrest,” McAfee continued. “It is unjust but it is reality.”

Due to SEC threats, I am no longer working with ICOs nor am I recommending them, and those doing ICOs can all look forward to arrest. It is unjust but it is reality. I am writing an article on an equivalent alternative to ICOs which the SEC cannot touch. Please have Patience. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 19, 2018

While McAfee did not offer a further explanation, he did say that he would be “writing an article on an equivalent alternative to ICOs,” that would be impervious to SEC intervention. “Please have patience,” he concluded.

Bloomberg suggests that McAfee’s tweet could stem from recent calls to regulate ICOs. The SEC has considered deeming the offerings securities, which would need to be registered with the regulator.