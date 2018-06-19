The Freedom of Press Foundation Is Now Accepting Cryptocurrency

The Freedom of Press Foundation, a non-profit organization that funds and supports free speech, is opening its doors to cryptocurrencies.

The organization announced on Monday that it would support donations in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and ZCash. It noted that Monero would be added in the near future as well. The foundation will use the capital toward projects such as an open source whistleblower submission system and a website that provides information on the number of press freedom violations in the United States.

Mainframe, a decentralized network for censorship resistance, has donated 1,000 ether (worth approximately $542,000) to the foundation. The company wrote on its blog that the donation “stems from the mutual goal to fight not only for a free press, but for a free people in a digital age: free from the chains of censorship, free from the tyranny of unchecked surveillance, and free to use our data how we want.”

Although this is an alternative to traditional payment platforms like PayPal or Stripe, it’s also incredibly volatile. It’s unclear whether the foundation has any safeguards in place to prevent overexposure to cryptocurrency price volatility.