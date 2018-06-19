Baltimore Dunkin Donuts Removes Sign Asking Customers to Report Employees Not Speaking English
A Dunkin Donuts sign is seen May 13, 2004 in New York City.
Mario Tama Getty Images
By Lisa Marie Segarra
1:29 PM EDT

A Baltimore Dunkin’ Donuts store removed a sign offering a reward to anyone who reported an employee “SHOUTING in a language other than ENGLISH.”

The sign stated that anyone who called the number provided with the name of the employee not speaking English would receive a coupon for a free coffee and pastry.

“Dunkin’ Donuts and our franchisees share the goal of creating a welcoming and hospitable environment for all guests. The franchise owner has informed us that the sign was posted by their general manager based on her own personal judgment to ensure those standards are being met. While her intent was to address a customer service and satisfaction issue, the franchisee determined her approach was inappropriate and confirmed the sign has been removed,” a spokesperson for Dunkin’ Donuts told Fortune.

A tweet about the sign was retweeted hundreds of times with the comment, “This sign is being displayed at a @dunkindonuts in Baltimore. General manager posted a sign asking customers to report employees not speaking English. Even offering a reward. #shocking.”

