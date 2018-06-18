Term Sheet -- Monday, June 18

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

GOOGLE MAKES FRIENDS IN CHINA: Google continues to increase its presence in China. The tech giant agreed to invest $500 million in Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com as part of a strategic partnership. By merging JD’s supply chain & logistics expertise with Google’s market reach, they plan to offer JD.com products for sale on the Google Shopping platform across the world.

Obviously, the bigger takeaway is that Google wants to unlock the Chinese market. Many Western companies have found China to be a difficult market to crack, and Google is no exception. The search giant has global ambitions, but those are hard to achieve when you’re facing government censorship in the world’s second-largest economy. Read more.

MORE FRAUD: Another day, another Theranos scandal. On Friday, Elizabeth Holmes stepped down from the CEO role, and she and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani were indicted on federal wire fraud charges. These criminal charges are separate from the civil ones filed in March by the SEC.

In this case, there are a total of 11 charges — two for conspiracy to commit wire fraud (against investors, and against doctors and patients) and the remaining nine are wire fraud, with amounts ranging from the cost of a lab test to $100 million. If convicted the two could each face up to 20 years in prison, fines of $250,000, and restitution to every individual they allegedly ripped off.

As I’ve noted in Term Sheet many times before, it’s my opinion that when hundreds of millions of dollars are on the line, investors should expect accountability, transparency, and verification. This is becoming harder and harder as private companies actively work to maintain secrecy. Yet the hype builds, the money pours in, and whistleblowers are dismissed as “disgruntled former employees.”

Check out this warning to Silicon Valley from the Justice Department:

“Investors large and small from around the world are attracted to Silicon Valley by its track record, its talent, and its promise. They are also attracted by the fact that behind the innovation and entrepreneurship are rules of law that require honesty, fair play, and transparency. This office, along with our other law enforcement partners in the Bay Area, will vigorously investigate and prosecute those who do not play by the rules that make Silicon Valley work.”

In other words, there’s a difference between promises and false claims. The message to both startups and investors is the same: Tread carefully.

So, Holmes is out as CEO, Theranos laid off the majority of its staff, bankruptcy is an imminent threat, and there are now criminal charges levied against officers or directors.

Who is running the place? Why is Holmes remaining chairman of the board? What are people working on? At what point do investors and company leadership throw in the towel and call it quits?