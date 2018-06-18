Fortune CEO Initiative 2018 Livestream

CEOs have traditionally focused solely on dollars and cents. But increasingly, they’re taking on an additional role: tackling social problems.

Fortune’s CEO Initiative, an invite-only event that takes place on June 25 and 26 in San Francisco, is devoted to the topic of companies doing well by doing good. The theory is that infusing businesses with a broader purpose can help with recruiting, attracting new customers, and improving corporate images.

You can watch a livestream of mainstage sessions with top executives on this page. Below is an abridged agenda:

Monday, June 25

6:00 p.m. Welcome

Alan Murray, president, Fortune

6:05 p.m. CEO Leadership

Tim Cook, CEO, Apple

Tuesday, June 26

8:30 a.m. Opening Session: Setting the Agenda

Alan Murray, president, Fortune

8:35 a.m. CEO Leadership

Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta Air Lines

9:05 a.m. Measuring What Matters

John Doerr, chair, Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers; author, Measure What Matters

9:30 a.m. Closing the Skills Gap: Unlocking Opportunity in Workforce Development

Byron Auguste, CEO and Co-founder, Opportunity@Work

Maria Flynn, President and CEO, Jobs for the Future

Garrett Moran, President, Year Up

10:05 a.m. Investing in Solutions

Jacqueline Novogratz, Founder and CEO, Acumen

10:30 a.m. CEO Initiative: Action Reports

Chip Bergh, president and CEO, Levi Strauss

Mark Weinberger, global chairman and CEO, EY

12:45 p.m. The CEO’s New Imperative: How Corporate Culture Drives Innovation and Lasting Business Success

Michael Bush, CEO, Great Place to Work

Martin Reeves, senior partner, Boston Consulting Group; director, BCG Henderson Institute

Cindy Robbins, president and chief people officer, Salesforce

Firestarters:

Aneel Bhusri, CEO, Workday

Heather Brunner, chairwoman and CEO, WP Engine

Cathy Engelbert, Deloitte US

Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Margaret Keane, president and CEO, Synchrony Financial

Patrick Quinlan, co-founder and CEO, Convercent

4:40 p.m. Investing for the Long Term

Eric Ries, Author, The Lean Startup; Founder and CEO, The Long-Term Stock Exchange

5 p.m. The Power of Proximity

Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director, Equal Justice Initiative

5:30 p.m. Closing Remarks