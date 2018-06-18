Fortune CEO Initiative 2018 Livestream

CEOs have traditionally focused solely on dollars and cents. But increasingly, they’re taking on an additional role: tackling social problems.
Fortune’s CEO Initiative, an invite-only event that takes place on June 25 and 26 in San Francisco, is devoted to the topic of companies doing well by doing good. The theory is that infusing businesses with a broader purpose can help with recruiting, attracting new customers, and improving corporate images.
You can watch a livestream of mainstage sessions with top executives on this page. Below is an abridged agenda:
Monday, June 25
6:00 p.m. Welcome
Alan Murray, president, Fortune
6:05 p.m. CEO Leadership
Tim Cook, CEO, Apple
Tuesday, June 26
8:30 a.m. Opening Session: Setting the Agenda
Alan Murray, president, Fortune
8:35 a.m. CEO Leadership
Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta Air Lines
9:05 a.m. Measuring What Matters
John Doerr, chair, Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield & Byers; author, Measure What Matters
9:30 a.m. Closing the Skills Gap: Unlocking Opportunity in Workforce Development
Byron Auguste, CEO and Co-founder, Opportunity@Work
Maria Flynn, President and CEO, Jobs for the Future
Garrett Moran, President, Year Up
10:05 a.m. Investing in Solutions
Jacqueline Novogratz, Founder and CEO, Acumen
10:30 a.m. CEO Initiative: Action Reports
Chip Bergh, president and CEO, Levi Strauss
Mark Weinberger, global chairman and CEO, EY
12:45 p.m. The CEO’s New Imperative: How Corporate Culture Drives Innovation and Lasting Business Success
Michael Bush, CEO, Great Place to Work
Martin Reeves, senior partner, Boston Consulting Group; director, BCG Henderson Institute
Cindy Robbins, president and chief people officer, Salesforce
Firestarters:
Aneel Bhusri, CEO, Workday
Heather Brunner, chairwoman and CEO, WP Engine
Cathy Engelbert, Deloitte US
Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Margaret Keane, president and CEO, Synchrony Financial
Patrick Quinlan, co-founder and CEO, Convercent
4:40 p.m. Investing for the Long Term
Eric Ries, Author, The Lean Startup; Founder and CEO, The Long-Term Stock Exchange
5 p.m. The Power of Proximity
Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director, Equal Justice Initiative
5:30 p.m. Closing Remarks