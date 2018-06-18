Elizabeth Holmes, Oprah's Apple Deal, Pregnancy Discrimination: Broadsheet June 18

• Hitting the maternal wall. In July 2014, I wrote a story for Fortune with the headline: “Yes, pregnancy discrimination at work is still a huge problem.”

Nearly four years later, the same still rings true.

On Friday, The New York Times published several accounts that illustrate the kind of bias that exists today.

Take, for instance, the story of Erin Murphy, who had been praised for her work at Glencore, the commodity trading and mining company—until she became pregnant. Murphy says her boss told her her career would “definitely plateau” because of her pregnancy. In another episode when Murphy asked about future career moves, she claims he told her, “You’re old and having babies so there’s nowhere for you to go.”

After being passed over for several promotions, Murphy has retained a lawyer and is planning to file a lawsuit. A Glencore spokesperson has defended the company as being “committed to supporting women going on and returning from maternity leave.”

The NYT‘s piece shows that Murphy is not alone in her experience—as do EEOC statistics. The agency fielded 3,184 complaints of pregnancy discrimination last year—nearly double the number it received when it started keeping track electronically in 1992.

“There are 20 years of lab studies that show the bias [against pregnancy] exists and that, once triggered, it’s very strong,” Joan C. Williams, a professor at University of California Hastings College of Law, told the Times.

The Broadsheet writes a lot about breaking glass ceilings, but it’s vital to remember that many women don’t get that far; as Williams puts it, they’re “[hitting] the maternal wall” first.

New York Times