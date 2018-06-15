Term Sheet -- Friday, June 15

Happy Friday, Term Sheet readers.

NOT A SECURITY: William Hinman, the SEC’s director of corporate finance, declared yesterday that Ethereum is not a security, but some initial coin offerings may be.

“Central to determining whether a security is being sold is how it is being sold and the reasonable expectations of purchasers,” Hinman said.

In other words, if there is a centralized third party, along with purchasers with an expectation of a return, then it is likely a security. But, he noted, there is the possibility that a digital asset is structured more like a consumer item than a security — especially if it is purchased for personal use and not intended as an investment. Read more at Fortune.

A TOKENIZED FUTURE: Michael Novogratz, founder and chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Capital Management, has gone all in on crypto. On Wall Street, the ex-hedge fund manager made three fortunes and lost at least two. His latest bet is cryptocurrency. In 2013, Novogratz put $7 million of his own money in Bitcoin when it was selling at around $100 a coin. It now sells for more than 60 times that amount.

Novogratz just announced a $15 million investment in AlphaPoint, a New York-based financial technology company that helps institutions launch trading platforms and tokenize assets with blockchain technology. He said, “we are in the early stages of a fundamental transformation in financial markets due to the digitization of assets.” [Explainer on tokenized assets here.]

I went to the “Bloomberg Invest” conference last week where Novogratz spoke about about the impact of cryptocurrencies on institutional investment. He said:

“Right now, the coins are kind of going sideways. But underneath, the people moving into the industry, it’s a straight line up. Job applications — straight line up. Private investing — straight line up. Part of that is Sand Hill Road, the great venture community of America, really missed Chapter 1. Marc Andreessen and Fred Wilson didn’t, they were involved. But broadly speaking they didn’t participate. And every deal now is getting funded by venture capitalists. And maybe part of it is FOMO. They are all now investing in the space, so you have much more prices in the private rounds.”

Venture firms like Andreessen, Benchmark, Sequoia, and USV have been investing in the space for quite some time. This “us versus them” mentality between crypto investors and everyone else is fascinating to watch, especially as more and more traditional Wall Street investors rush into the space.

